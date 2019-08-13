Man found guilty of animal cruelty in death of dog in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been convicted of animal cruelty in connection to the December death of a dog in Virginia Beach.

Animal control charged 35-year-old Michael L. Romba, a sailor based out of Naval Station Norfolk at the time, with felony animal cruelty after a dog was found dead at a home on Cassady Avenue.

It was determined the dog died from blunt force trauma.

Court records show Romba was found guilty of animal cruelty on Tuesday. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.

