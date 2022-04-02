VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were sent to a home in the 1000 block of Riviera Drive. When they got to the scene, they found the victim identified as 36-year-old Deshawn Ginyard.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side still learning more regarding the incident. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.