Suspect in custody after man fatally shot on Crystalline Place in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was fatally shot Friday night at a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

According to police, the shooting happened Friday around 9:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Crystalline Place. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside an apartment.

Man fatally shot on Crystalline Place in Virginia Beach (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

Man fatally shot on Crystalline Place in Virginia Beach (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

Man fatally shot on Crystalline Place in Virginia Beach (photo: WAVY/Cortez Grayson)

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Timothy Paul Talley III, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police later took 26-year-old Tyler Jenkins into custody in connection to the incident. He was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

26-year-old Tyler Jenkins (photo: Virginia Beach police)

Virginia Beach police’s homicide unit is investigating.