VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested over the weekend after Virginia Beach police say he fired into a wooded area.
According to police, officers were sent to a report of gunshots around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rosemont Road and Dam Neck Road.
A preliminary report stated that a man fired into a wooded area. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Leslie Bennett, was subsequently arrested without incident.
He’s facing charges of discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.