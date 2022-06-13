Man accused of firing into wooded area in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested over the weekend after Virginia Beach police say he fired into a wooded area.

According to police, officers were sent to a report of gunshots around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Rosemont Road and Dam Neck Road.

A preliminary report stated that a man fired into a wooded area. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Leslie Bennett, was subsequently arrested without incident.

He’s facing charges of discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Leslie Bennett, June 13, 2022 (Courtesy- VBPD)