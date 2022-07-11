VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man pleaded guilty on Monday, July 11 to voluntary manslaughter for the deadly shooting of a Virginia Beach high school student in 2018.

Jacob Meadows was charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Ross, who played football at Ocean Lakes High School.

In court, Meadows’ attorney, James Broccoletti, claimed the incident was a drug deal turned robbery. During the preliminary hearing, a detective testified Meadows went to a home on Elson Green to sell Ross a quarter pound of marijuana. He said Ross grabbed the drugs and lifted up his shirt to show he had a gun. Defense attorneys said as Ross was leaving, he turned toward Meadows. Fearing he would be shot, Meadows fired eight times, killing Ross.

Meadows was arrested in December 2018 on several charges, including second-degree murder. He was 19 at the time of his arrest. Meadows entered into a plea agreement where he agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of possession with the intent to distribute more than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds of marijuana and one count conspiracy to distribute marijuana. The second degree murder and two other charges were nolle prossed by the Commonwealth.

Broccoletti told 10 On Your Side this was a difficult case for both sides.

WAVY is working to learn Meadow’s sentencing date. When he is sentenced, the plea agreement states Meadows will not serve more than seven years.