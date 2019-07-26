Man drowns in surf at 17th Street in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was pronounced dead at the hospital Friday night after being pulled from rough surf at 17th Street.

Virginia Beach police say they were notified at 6:10 p.m. about a man struggling in the surf.

Lifeguards were able to bring him to shore and start resuscitation efforts, but he later died at the hospital. Police say red flags denoting rip currents were flying at the time the man was swimming.

No other details have been released by police at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.