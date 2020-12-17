Man dies in crash on Miller Store Road in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a man late Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that around 10:20 p.m., a man was driving in the 1200 block of Miller Store Road when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree before coming to a stop.

Officers arrived on scene and rendered life-saving efforts to the man, who was still in the vehicle. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The accident is being investigated by the Fatal Crash Team.

