Man dies in overnight shooting on Newtown Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man early Monday.

Officers were notified for a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Newtown Road. An adult male was found deceased on scene.

This marks the eighth person shot in Virginia Beach since Saturday night, three teenagers were shot Saturday night near the Lynnhaven Mall, and four people were shot Sunday night on Whitney Court.

Police have not released additional information. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.