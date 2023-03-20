VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man who died in police custody is suspected of swallowing illegal drugs, police say.

On March 16, detectives with the Special Investigations Bureau were investigating Antonio Porter, 44 of Virginia Beach.

Porter was suspected to be involved in trafficking cocaine.

Police say after Porter was taken into custody, detectives believe that he ingested an unknown amount of illegal narcotics.

Police did not confirm whether the drugs were taken before or during the arrest.

Detectives got medical assistance to the scene, at the time Porter was conscious, breathing and talking.

Porter was taken to Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he suffered a medical emergency and was later pronounced dead.

Porter’s body was taken to the Medical Examiners’ Office in Norfolk to determine the exact cause of death.