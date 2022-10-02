VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has died following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 264 in Virginia Beach Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the drivers of a 2012 BMW 1000RR motorcycle and a 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle were traveling westbound on I-264 at a high rate of speed around 8:50 p.m., when the driver of the BMW motorcycle struck the rear of a 2008 Acura TL sedan. The Kawasaki motorcyclist attempted to avoid the Acura, swerved and struck the jersey wall.

Both motorcyclists were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW motorcycle, 24-year old Matthew Bolanos of Chesapeake, was taken to Sentara Leigh Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, with charges pending.