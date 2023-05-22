VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday evening in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:30 p.m. in front of Virginia Beach General Hospital (VBGH) on First Colonial Rd. Police say the crash involved a motorcycle that was traveling northbound on First Colonial and an SUV that was exiting a parking lot.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 69-year-old Francis (Frank) Saunders sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.