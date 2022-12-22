VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on I-64 in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 12:53 p.m. on Interstate 64 east of Indian River Rd.

Police say a preliminary investigation reveals 24-year-old Shykeen Williams was driving a 2006 BMW sedan westbound on I-64 when he struck the rear of a 2017 Toyota Tundra.

After striking the Toyota, Williams then lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes of I-64, and struck a 2020 Ford transit van head-on. Police say Williams was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from his vehicle upon final impact.

Williams was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital where he later died from his injuries.