Man dies after vehicle overturns in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man died overnight when he flipped his vehicle after police say they clocked him driving nearly 90 mph on Interstate 64 moments before.

Virginia State Police say the driver, 24-year-old Jashion Jameel Brooks, was first spotted around 12:50 a.m. on Interstate 64 at the Chesapeake/Virginia Beach line, at mile marker 288.

Police say his 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was clocked at 87 mph in a 60 mph zone and a trooper activated their lights. Brooks refused to pull over and exited at Indian River Road, driving over several curbs, police say.

He then turned on to Regent Drive, where police say he lost control of the vehicle, running off the road. The vehicle overturned, killing Brooks on impact.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, and police say alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

