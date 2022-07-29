VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 61-year-old man died after a Jeep overturned Thursday night near NAS Oceana in Virginia Beach.

Police say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Harpers Road near Dam Neck Road.

The man who died was a passenger in the Wrangler, which ran off the road and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified on Friday as 61-year-old Wayne Jette, of Virginia Beach.

The crash is still under investigation and police so far have not said anything about possible charges for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD.