VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on January 12 in the 3900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.
According to police, the victim, identified as 60-year-old Gregory Campbell, was walking northbound across the westbound lanes on Virginia beach Boulevard when he stepped into the path of a vehicle.
Campbell was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible charges pending.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.