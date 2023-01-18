VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.

The crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. on January 12 in the 3900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

According to police, the victim, identified as 60-year-old Gregory Campbell, was walking northbound across the westbound lanes on Virginia beach Boulevard when he stepped into the path of a vehicle.

Campbell was sent to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible charges pending.