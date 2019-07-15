Breaking News
Man dies after being hit by vehicle on Northampton Boulevard in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, police say.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of the accident around 10 p.m.

They say the man was located and it was determined he had succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard are closed as police continue to investigate. Police say it should be closed for approximately two hours.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

