VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was struck by a vehicle during a dispute last week outside of CP Shuckers in Virginia Beach died from his injuries, and two people have been charged.

Virginia Beach police say Stephen Murphy was fatally struck in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 5, as he was leaving the restaurant just east of the Lesner Bridge on Shore Drive. He died the next day from his injuries.

Police say Murphy got into an argument with Joshua Robinson, who struck Murphy with his vehicle. Robinson then drove Murphy to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Virginia Beach.

Lindsey Chapman was also in Robinson’s vehicle at the time of the incident and failed to report it and helped conceal the facts, police say. She was charged with accessory.

Robinson was initially charged with malicious assault, but police say they’re evaluating enhanced charges for both Robinson and Chapman after the news of Murphy’s death.

No other details have been provided by police at this time.