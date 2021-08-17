Man dead, ‘known suspect’ at large after shooting on Elm Grove Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a “known suspect” is at large after a shooting on Elm Grove Court Tuesday night.

Police said the homicide happened in the 500 block of Elm Grove Court at Baker Woods apartments. A man sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

Police were working the incident as early as 7 p.m., although they did not say what time the call came in reporting the shooting.

Police said the suspect is known and had not been taken into custody as of 7:50 p.m.

10 On Your Side went to the scene Tuesday night and heard yelling and screaming as officers continued to investigate.

“This investigation is very active, more information to follow as details become available,” police said.

