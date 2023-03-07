VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a Hardee’s in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning.

According to police dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of shots fired in the 4200 block of Holland Road.

Police confirmed that a man sustained life-threatening injuries.

10 On Your Side’s Amy Avery has confirmed with police at the scene that “several people” are currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

No further information has been released. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries and suspect information.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.