Man charged with involuntary manslaughter following fatal October crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged following a crash that killed another man in Virginia Beach back in October.

Ronal W. Dozier was arrested Monday and charged with involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from an early October crash that killed 58-year-old John Hefti in Virginia Beach.

Police responded to the crash around 6:45 p.m. on October 4 in the 1600 block of North Great Neck Road near Shorehaven Drive.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that a Ford truck, driven by Dozier, was traveling northbound on N. Great Neck Road when it veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on.



The impact pushed that vehicle into another one traveling southbound and police say additional vehicles were struck by debris.

Dozier was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. John Hefti, of Virginia Beach, died from his injuries.

Family members of John Hefti have established a scholarship fund in his name.

The scholarship was established to recognize student-athletes who have “fostered positive team relationships, earned recognition for academic success, and worked to give back to their community through selfless acts of kindness or charitable volunteer work.”

The crash remains under investigation.