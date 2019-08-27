Man charged with DUI after driving onto field at Top Golf in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested and charged with DUI after allegedly driving into the playing field at Top Golf Friday evening.

Drivers are usually seen on golf fields, but Top Golf employees in Virginia Beach were probably not expecting to see this kind of driver on Friday.

Police say a Top Golf employee of called authorities at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday after reportedly witnessing quite a site on the field.

The employee reported seeing 23-year-old Casey Carter Browning, a Richmond resident, driving on the playing field. However, Browning was already off the field when police got to there.

Browning was arrested and charged with DUI.

Officials say a report of destruction of property was also done after incident caused damage to the playing field and the netting.