VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been charged with child endangerment and a DUI after crashing into a Virginia State Police sergeant.

On April 30, around 2:54 p.m. a 2021 state Ford Explorer was traveling in the far left lane on I-264 westbound west of first Colonial when he saw the driver of a 2013 Ford F150 weaving the lane to his right.

The state police continued west, and the driver of the F150 drifted back into his lane and struck the rear passenger side of the state Ford Explorer causing the vehicle to spin out and strike a guardrail.

The driver of the F150 was identified as Skylher Joseph Gillen, 38.

VSP said Gillen showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Gillen had three children in his vehicle, ages ranging from 3 to 7 years of age.

Rescue responded to the scene and there were no reports of injuries.

Gillen was placed under arrest and charged with DUI second offense, failure to maintain lane, three counts of child endangerment, one count of failure to secure child, and expired registration.

Two of the children were restrained properly.