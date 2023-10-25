VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Oct. 24, just after 9 p.m., the Virginia State police saw a stolen motorcycle on I-264, and after the driver failed to pull over, initiated a pursuit, police said.

31-year-old Robert Allen Paternite was charged with felony elude, reckless driving by speed, possession of stolen property, unsafe lane change, driving inside a construction zone, no headlights, improper display of registration, improper passing, aggressive driving and further charges pending.

Paternite was driving a black 2008 Kawasaki ZX600 motorcycle and traveling in the vicinity of Witchduck Road on I-264 with no headlight illuminated, police said. Its license plate showed the vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Virginia Beach.

The driver failed to pull over for police, and a pursuit was initiated on I-64 eastbound, at the twin bridges. The pursuit continued into Chesapeake to the High Rise Bridge, but was paused around 9:10 p.m. due to heavy traffic.

VDOT informed the state police communications center that the motorcycle exited on 296A, and troopers found the motorcycle on the 2900 block of Military Highway. The motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the service road.

Paternite fled the scene by foot, but was located injured next to a nearby building. Medical aid was provided until rescue arrived on scene. Paternite suffered serious non life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.