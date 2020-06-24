Man caught on camera taking $480 from victim’s wallet inside Virginia Beach convenient store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the community’s help in identifying a man seen on camera allegedly stealing $480 from another man’s wallet.

Reports say the incident happened inside a 7-Eleven on Aragona Boulevard on May 2.

Officials say the victim inadvertently left his wallet on one of the skill machines inside the store. When he returned to retrieve his wallet, he noticed that the cash was missing.

When video inside the store was reviewed, reports say it showed the man taking the cash from wallet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Courtesy – VB Crime Solvers

