VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man they say attempted to cash a fraudulent check at a Virginia Beach bank.

According to police, the incident occurred on February 9 at the ABNB Federal Credit Union located at 5288 Providence Road.

Police say the man in the photo entered the bank and attempted to cash a check worth $5,500, payable to a different person. Officials added that the suspect pulled out a U.S. passport containing the victim’s personal information, but with his own picture.

The teller then asked the suspect for the last four numbers of his social security number due to recent fraudulent activity on the account. The suspect initially hesitated, but was able to provide the information. The suspect then fled the scene on foot, leaving the check, and the fictitious U.S. passport card.

Police say the victim’s family recently had a check stolen from a mailbox in Chesapeake. Since that time, unknown suspects have cashed and attempted to cash fictitious checks against the victim’s ABNB account. These separate incidents are currently being investigated by Chesapeake police.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.