VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he robbed a business Monday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery around 8:30 a.m. in the 100 block of London Bridge Road.

The initial investigation revealed an individual, later identified as 25-year-old Christopher Vosper, entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register, police say.

Christopher Vosper (25) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

The clerk complied and Vosper tried to flee the scene in a Ford Maverick, which police later found to be stolen from Virginia Beach.

Vosper then attempted to steal a dump truck from the parking lot of the business but was unsuccessful. He then continued to flee on foot and was taken into custody by police shortly after.

Vosper is charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, grand larceny (vehicle) and false ID.

Police say Vosper was also connected to a robbery that occurred in the 1800 block of Virginia Beach Blvd. the day before. The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.