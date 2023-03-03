VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested Thursday in Virginia Beach on child porn charges.
According to police, the Virginia Beach Police Department Special Operations executed a search warrant in the 2100 block of Fort Belvoir Dr. Police say the search was a result of a month-long investigation regarding possession of child pornography by the Special Investigations Bureau.
During the search, police arrested 31-year-old Dan K. Rodriguez. Rodriguez is charged with one count of possession of child pornography and 20 counts of possession of child pornography second offense.
