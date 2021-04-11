Man arrested in Oceanfront shooting facing more charges related to January robbery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Virginia Beach have made a second arrest in connection to the late January shooting on Atlantis Drive that left one man with life-threatening injuries. The suspect is already in police custody facing charges related to the Oceanfront shooting that injured multiple people, according to a police spokeswoman.

On January 23, just after 5:30 p.m., police say they responded to the 900 block of Atlantis Drive in Virginia Beach for reports of a shooting. Officers responded to the scene and say they found a man who’d been shot in the back as a result of a robbery.

He was taken to the hospital with an injury police believed to be life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation provided detectives with information that led them to detain two individuals, they were both transported to police headquarters for questioning. 10 On Your Side is working to learn if Dorsey Jr. was one of the individuals originally detained.

As a result of their investigation, documents show warrants were obtained for 20-year-old Devon Maurice Dorsey Jr. on April 9 for robbery, malicious wounding, and use of a firearm. The 20-year-old is the second arrest made in the shooting and robbery offense.

Police say 23-year-old Montrell McIntyre was taken into custody not long after the shooting and is facing similar charges.

Dorsey Jr. is already in police custody for charges related to the March 26 shooting at the Oceanfront that hurt multiple people. He and two other suspects were charged in connection with the first incident of that night, in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue.

They face seven counts of felonious assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Dorsey Jr. is expected back in court on April 12.

