VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a July robbery at an Atlantic Union Bank in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police said Rashad Jamal Blachard was arrested Tuesday and charged with robbery.

Blachard’s charge stems from a July 1 robbery at the branch on Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police said in July the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money before fleeing the bank with cash.