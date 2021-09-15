Man arrested in connection with altercation that led to shots fired in Virginia Beach in August

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested in connection with an altercation that led to shots fired and property damage Aug. 28 in Virginia Beach.

James Romell Moss, 33, of Virginia Beach, is charged with attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said they responded to the 700 block of Olivieri Lane around 8:30 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported a man had shot a firearm toward a person.

Preliminary investigation indicated Moss and the person he shot toward are known to each other. They were in a verbal altercation outside a residence on Olivieri Lane. The argument escalated and Moss allegedly produced a firearm and fired in toward the other person.

The other person’s vehicle was damaged by the gunfire.

The Virginia Beach Police Department Warrant Fugitive Unit arrested him without incident Sept. 14.

Moss is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.