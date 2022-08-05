VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a string of larcenies from motor vehicles in Virginia Beach.

According to police, officers observed a stolen vehicle on August 2 at the intersection of South Military Highway.

This vehicle is one of many that have been the subject of larcenies from motor vehicle cases in the city, specifically in the Ashville Park neighborhood.

A brief pursuit was initiated with the vehicle after it fled during an attempted traffic stop. Police were able to end the pursuit in Chesapeake and took one of the suspects into custody. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Tyler Bardill.

Tyler Bardill (20) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police)

The other two suspects that were in the car fled on foot and are still outstanding. Two illegal firearms were recovered from the vehicle.

Bardill has been charged with credit card theft, credit card fraud, and possession of stolen property.

The investigation is still ongoing.