Man arrested in connection to shooting at Vibes Lounge in VB, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a man in connection to a recent shooting at a popular lounge in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 38-year-old Jonathan Caban was arrested on February 23 and charged with shooting into an occupied building, shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated malicious assault and use of the firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. at Vibes Restaurant and Lounge in the 300 block of North Great Neck Road. That’s near Virginia Beach Blvd.

Officers found a vehicle fleeing the scene and conducted a traffic stop. Police said several people were in the vehicle and one was shot.

That person was taken to the hospital and is expected to live.

A stray bullet also struck the window of a business across N. Great Neck, but no one was hurt by that bullet.

Police towed a car away as evidence and also reviewed surveillance footage from a nearby 7-Eleven.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.