VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on February 28.

At 2:32 p.m. police received a call regarding a shooting on the 5000 block of Finespun Last.

When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Heavonlei Grant of Virginia Beach with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Life-saving measures were taken but unsuccessful, Grant was pronounced dead on the scene.

19-year-old Jaiden Litton of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

If you have information about this case, please contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP/P3tips.com.