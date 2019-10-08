Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Virginia Beach

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities have arrested the suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.

Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Ditron Laquay Thigpen of Virginia Beach in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Sherman Lydell Lane.

The shooting happened at around 1 o’clock Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS Crews provided first aid to the victim, but he was pronounced a short time later.

Thigpen was arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories