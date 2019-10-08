Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Authorities have arrested the suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.

Authorities have arrested 28-year-old Ditron Laquay Thigpen of Virginia Beach in connection to the murder of 40-year-old Sherman Lydell Lane.

The shooting happened at around 1 o’clock Saturday morning in the 1000 block of Atlantis Drive.

When officers got to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. EMS Crews provided first aid to the victim, but he was pronounced a short time later.

Thigpen was arrested and charged with murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.