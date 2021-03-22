Man arrested for shooting on Pacific Avenue that injured another man

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -Virginia Beach Police announced they made an arrest in connection with a March 14 shooting along Pacific Avenue.

The incident in the 1100 block that day left one man injured.

41-year-old Carlos Velez is now facing charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felonious assault, grand larceny, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Warrant Fugitive Squad took Velez into custody on March 20.  

