VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing.

Daniel Plummer (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

VBPD detectives were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Daniel Andrell Wilbert Plummer. Plummer was then arrested on Dec. 20 after being involved in a hit-and-run and has been charged with felony robbery.