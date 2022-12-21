VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested following a bank robbery Saturday morning in Virginia Beach.
According to police, a man entered the Wells Fargo, located at 125 Independence Blvd, on Dec. 17 around 9:06 a.m. Police say the man displayed a note demanding money before fleeing.
VBPD detectives were able to identify the suspect as 43-year-old Daniel Andrell Wilbert Plummer. Plummer was then arrested on Dec. 20 after being involved in a hit-and-run and has been charged with felony robbery.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.