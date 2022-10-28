VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested following an armed robbery Thursday night in Virginia Beach.

Keon Drew (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

According to police, officers responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say the initial investigation revealed a man, later identified as 27-year-old Keon Drew, entered the business and stole several pieces of merchandise.

While Drew was leaving the store, the clerk confronted him. Drew then produced a handgun and the clerk then retreated into the business.

Police say they were able to quickly identify and locate Drew and take him into custody.

Drew was charged with armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and concealed firearm.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.