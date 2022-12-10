VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested Dec. 2 in Virginia Beach after ShotSpotter alerted officers of shots fired.
According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.
When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. Using cameras on the Oceanfront, police were able to identify a vehicle involved, locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officers located a handgun in the vehicle during the traffic stop.
The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Kajeen Lucas, was intoxicated and admitted to firing several rounds in the air.
Lucas was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of an illegal extended magazine.