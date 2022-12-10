VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested Dec. 2 in Virginia Beach after ShotSpotter alerted officers of shots fired.

According to a news release, Officers heard several shots around 1:10 a.m. near 19th Street. Within a few seconds, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, which directed them to the 19th Street North parking lot.

Kajeen Lucas (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. Using cameras on the Oceanfront, police were able to identify a vehicle involved, locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Officers located a handgun in the vehicle during the traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Kajeen Lucas, was intoxicated and admitted to firing several rounds in the air.

Lucas was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless handling of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession of an illegal extended magazine.