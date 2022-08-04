VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police say a ShotSpotter alert helped officers arrest a man Tuesday night.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a subject in a vehicle located in the alert area.
A preliminary investigation shows the suspect fired several shots in the backyard of a residence prior to the officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Davvon Matthews of Williamsburg.
Matthews was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in public.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.