VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach police say a ShotSpotter alert helped officers arrest a man Tuesday night.

Davvon Matthews of Williamsburg (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 4:20 p.m. on August 2 in the 6000 block of Margate Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a subject in a vehicle located in the alert area.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect fired several shots in the backyard of a residence prior to the officers’ arrival. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Davvon Matthews of Williamsburg.

Matthews was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and discharging a firearm in public.