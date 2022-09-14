VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A man suspected of robbing a Virginia Beach business Tuesday night has been arrested.

According to police, the call for the robbery came in just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Raymond Mostella (35) (Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department)

The initial investigation showed that an individual entered the business, demanded merchandise and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene, police say.

Officers identified the individual fleeing as the suspect and were able to take him into custody without incident. The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Raymond Mostella of Virginia Beach.

Mostella has been charged with robbery and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.