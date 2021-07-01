Man arrested after report of shots fired in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police arrested a 25-year-old Suffolk man after officers responded to a report of shots fired Thursday morning.

The shots fired call came in around 5 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene but learned the suspect had fled the area before they arrived. There were no injuries reported.

Officers who arrived first “found evidence of a shooting,” the Virginia Beach Police Department said. They also collected additional evidence that helped them identify the suspect.

Within a few hours, investigators had identified the suspect, obtained warrants, and arrested him.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kevon Demetrius Combs-Randolph, of Suffolk. He is charged with reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

#VBPD Media Release: VBPD Makes Quick Arrest for Firearm Violation. pic.twitter.com/Tk5erz32ch — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) July 1, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.