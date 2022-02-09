Man arrested after police find over 500 files of child porn at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested after investigators found over 500 files of child pornography at his home.

36-year-old Robert Morris was arrested Monday and charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography. He is currently being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

The charges stem from a December investigation into child porn distribution which tracked over 500 files of pornographic material at a home in 900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. A search warrant was conducted which lead to the discovery of several items and Morris’ arrest.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Robert Scott Morris, Feb. 9, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)