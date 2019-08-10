Man arrested after hitting police cruiser while attempting to flee from Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a man early Saturday morning for striking a police vehicle and leading them on a chase.

Virginia Beach Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle in the area of Bow Creek Boulevard, but the driver refused to stop.

During the pursuit, police say the driver struck an occupied police cruiser and drove through several lawns before hitting a fence and an air conditioning unit of a home near the 3200 block of Corvette Court.

The driver was later identified as 40-year-old Thomas Lee Hamacher Jr., according to police.

Hamacher was arrested and charged with felony for eluding, assault on a law enforcement officer, felony destruction of public property and two counts of destruction of private property.

Police say additional traffic charges for Hamacher are pending.

