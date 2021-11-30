Man and juvenile facing charges in connection to Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have made two arrests in connection with an attempted robbery and shooting on November 16.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Bowling Green Drive around 5 p.m. that day and arrived to find a man suffering from a serious gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the shooting actually took place in the 3200 block of Peele Court, during an attempted robbery. Police identified 19-year-old Devonte Burress and a juvenile as suspects in the case. They were both taken into custody on November 23.

Burress was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious wounding.