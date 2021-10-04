Man admits to killing parents in home they shared in Virginia Beach in 2019; sentence capped at 30 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man has admitted to killing both of his parents in the living room of their home on Kellam Road in Virginia Beach in 2019.

Christopher Brady, 47, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of murder. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will ask for a sentence no greater than 30 years for Brady.

Brady’s parents, Roy and Sheila Brady, were found shot to death around 1 p.m. on July 15, 2019. They were found dead after their son turned himself in and led police to the home.

Brady and his teenage daughter lived in the home along with Brady’s parents. Prosecutors said the daughter was upstairs and heard loud voices and shots. As she started to descend the stairs, she saw her father with a 45-caliber handgun and he told her they needed to leave.

Brady and his daughter returned to the home briefly the same night, when Brady allegedly went back inside to retrieve shell casings and try to stage the scene as a robbery. Brady then drove with his daughter to a Richmond motel, but returned to Virginia Beach four days later and turned himself in.

Prosecutors said Brady shot his father once in the head and his mother multiple times, and Brady attempted to conceal and destroy the murder weapon, throwing part of it into the water as he crossed the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Brady reportedly told detectives at the time he didn’t know why he killed his parents. His attorney said he plans to talk about the killings at his sentencing in February.

“I think the ‘why’ is something that Chris wants to be able to tell the court and that’s something that we will leave for sentencing at this point,” said defense attorney Kristin Paulding. “But he definitely has things he wants to say to his family and to his daughter as to why these things took place.”

Paulding said Brady was “absolutely remorseful” for the killings.

KILLED HIS PARENTS Christopher Brady, 47, pleads guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents 72 and 73. Shot them in their #virginiabeach home July 2019.Sentence in Feb, capped at 30 years per agreement @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/LDL1QbDEVN — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) October 4, 2021

Neighbors said the news was shocking as the family typically kept to themselves.

“The couple was very helpful, very friendly, helpless, elderly couple, minding their own business, living in peace so for something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” a neighbor said. “Over the years they become very fragile and unable to do a lot.”

The two second-degree murder charges and associated gun charges carried a total maximum of 88 years. The plea agreement calls for no more than 30 years, and it will be up to Judge Patricia West to determine Brady’s final sentence. However, the 30-year sentence is more than sentencing guidelines called for in the case, which take into account the nature of the crime, the defendant’s criminal history and remorse.

The sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2022.