Man accused of shoplifting at Virginia Beach 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police say a man is accused of shoplifting several items from a 7-Eleven store.

Police say the man entered the store located in the 700 block of Virginia Beach Blvd on September 9 at midnight and then again at 6:30 p.m. and concealed several items, each visit.

The store’s owner does not know the man’s identity, but said he is a regular at the store and just recently starting shoplifting items.

Call the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you can help police identify him.