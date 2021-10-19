Man accused of shooting, seriously injuring person on Indian River Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a person on Indian River Road.

Virginia Beach police said Frank Devonish, 37, was arrested Tuesday with the help of Newport News police. He is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said the charges stem from a shooting Oct. 10 in the 5600 block of Indian River Road. Officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area, and shortly after, received a call about a walk-in gunshot wound at Sentara Leigh Hospital.

The male who was injured was later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Malicious Assault Arrest from October 10th incident from 5600 Block of Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach pic.twitter.com/x0ifx3AYlz — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 19, 2021

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.