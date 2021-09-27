Man accused of setting Virginia Beach military family’s car on fire has charges dismissed

The judge said on Monday that the prosecution mishandled the case.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — All charges have been dismissed against a man previously found guilty of destruction of property in a case involving a series of terrorizing events at a Virginia Beach military family’s home.

The judge said on Monday that the prosecution mishandled the case.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports there appeared to have been a miscommunication between the defense and prosecution. There will be another hearing later this week and the prosecution hopes the judge changes his mind.

Olsen, who was 45 when he was arrested in January of 2020, had been found guilty of two counts of destruction of property related to the series of incidents at the military family’s home.

The family said the scary events over the course of a year included nights of rocks being thrown through windows, nails in their driveway and graffiti on their garage. Eventually their car was set on fire in the driveway.

Olsen was sentenced in April to 730 days with 470 days suspended for the destruction of property charges, but appealed the sentence. Those charges were dismissed in addition to an arson charge.

This is a breaking story and will be updated. Look for more coverage from WAVY’s Jason Marks.