VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — James Goodwyn, the man charged with murder in the death of Southampton County woman Cynthia Carver, will spend a year in jail after pleading guilty in a separate hit-and-run and DWI case in Virginia Beach.

Goodwyn pleaded guilty to Monday and was sentenced to 3 years and 12 months in prison, with 3 years suspended.

He was accused of rear-ending a car back in April 2019 on Lynnhaven Parkway, between the time Carver was found dead and when Goodwyn was charged in her murder that June.

Police found Goodwyn sitting in his car in his driveway that night, with a blood alcohol level of .29, more than three times the legal limit. Three nearly empty bottles of vodka were found in the car.

Goodwyn was supposed to go to trial in 2021 on the murder charge, but it was continued. WAVY will share the new trial date when we get it.