Man accused of killing mother, dog in Virginia Beach found not guilty by reason of insanity

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged with murder in the death of his mother in Virginia Beach on Thanksgiving was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jacob N. Davis had been charged with second-degree murder and animal cruelty in the case, after police said he also killed the family dog. He was found not guilty on both charges during his review hearing Wednesday.

Police said the victim in the case was 50-year-old Tara Davis, who was found dead in the 6300 block of Shelby Lane. Officers were sent to the home for a welfare check.